Guillem Balague predicts Paul Pogba’s future at Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba is set to sign a new long-term contract at Manchester United and become one of the club’s leaders, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The France international’s future has been source of constant debate over the past season or so following links to Serie A giants Juventus and La Liga side Real Madrid.

Pogba has been sidelined for most of the Premier League season with a long-term injury, making a mere five starts in the English top flight in the current campaign.

The World Cup winner has been in contract negotiations with Manchester United over a new long-term deal but talks appeared to have stalled in recent months.

Manchester United have seen an upturn in their fortunes since Bruno Fernandes moved to Old Trafford in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and has made four assists since his big-money move to help Manchester United challenge for a top-four finish.

Spanish football expert Balague believes Pogba will commit to a new long-term deal at Manchester United.

“Paul Pogba was a target for Zidane, not so much for the club, and the money involved in that deal means that Real Madrid I don’t think have Paul Pogba as a priority,” Balague said on his YouTube channel.

“Paul Pogba has suggested both, that he wants to go and he wants to stay.

“So he’s playing his cards but at the moment I do feel that a player like him would be better serviced to be at Manchester United where he will be the leader, physically he will be fit finally and it seems like they are at least a stable club right now, there won’t be changes, [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer will stay.

“I know that the coaching staff at Manchester United feel that Pogba is a good leader, perhaps not so much when things are going wrong, but when they are going right, and you’ve got to hope, for Manchester United fans anyway, that the finances are in the right place to at least be able to get a stable team, improving with two or three players, meaning he has the chance to shine.

“It’s not a good time to leave I don’t think and I believe that they’re going to convince him to stay with a new contract.

“But we’ll have to see because this is very early in the conversations in that department and as I said he’s playing with all the possible cards.”

Pogba moved to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The France star has won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Old Trafford.

