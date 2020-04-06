Man United told to sell Paul Pogba and sign 24-year-old

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Andy Gray has encouraged Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba and sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as his replacement this summer.

The France international is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford following a disappointing season stuck on the sidelines with an injury.

Pogba has been regularly linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid or a return to Serie A champions Juventus.

The World Cup winner has less than 18 months left on his current deal, although Manchester United have an option to trigger an automatic 12-month extension.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of Premier League midfielders during the continued uncertainty surrounding Pogba’s future plans.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as well as Villa skipper Grealish.

Former Sky Sports pundit Gray believes Manchester United could complete a fantastic bit of business by offloading Pogba for £100m and then signing Grealish in a £70m deal this summer.

“We don’t know how football is going to come through this crisis,” Gray is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard. “We don’t know if football is going to be the same again and if it will affect players’ values.

“But, when the dust settles, if I could sell Pogba for £100million and bring in Grealish for £70m, I’d do it in a heartbeat. It’s a no-brainer.”

Gray added: “United still might be able to get their money back on Pogba.

“We know his value commercially and on social media with his millions of followers. That’s important to football clubs these days.

“But he’s pretty much failed at United. Is it his own fault or just bad luck with injuries? I think it’s probably a combination of the two.

“Real Madrid seems the right fit for him – and his agent has been edging towards that.”

Grealish has scored seven times and has made six assists in his first season back in the Premier League.

The Villa skipper has proven his talent in the top flight but his temperament has been questioned away from the pitch.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January.

