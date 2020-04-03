Man United midfielder Paul Pogba eyes move to Real Madrid – report

Manchester United star Paul Pogba would prefer to move to Real Madrid rather than Juventus this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 3 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba would prefer a move to Real Madrid rather than Juventus this summer, according to a report.

Website 90Min are reporting that the Manchester United midfielder is still keen to link up with France legend and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane at The Bernabeu.

The same article states that Pogba’s priority is to move to Real Madrid but the La Liga side aren’t particularly interested in signing the World Cup winner.

According to the same story, the Manchester United midfielder is eager to work with his France idol but as things stand, Real Madrid are unlikely to enter the race for Pogba’s signature.

90Min go on to report that Pogba’s former employers Juventus, as well as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, are keeping tabs on Pogba’s situation.

The article concludes that Manchester United’s asking price could thwart any deal for Pogba.

Manchester United have already bolstered their midfield options with the £47m signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has wasted no time winning over the club’s supporters, helped by his return of three goals and three assists in eight appearances.

Pogba hasn’t featured for Manchester United since December in an injury-hit campaign for the Frenchman.

