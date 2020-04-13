Man United still interested in Philippe Coutinho despite Chelsea FC talks – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Manchester United are still interested in a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho despite Chelsea FC already holding talks with FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Red Devils have retained an interest in the FC Barcelona flop ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have already held talks with the La Liga giants about signing Coutinho on loan for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester United are still interested in the former Liverpool FC star despite the possibility of a bidding war with Chelsea FC.

Sport go on to reveal that FC Barcelona are willing to offload Coutinho on loan provided a an obligation to buy the player for just over £57m (€65m) is included in the deal.

The report goes on to reveal that Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the South American playmaker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Coutinho has struggled to impress at FC Barcelona since his move to the Spanish giants in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Brazilian playmaker has won the La Liga title with FC Barcelona since his move.

