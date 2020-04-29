Rio Ferdinand: The three players Man United should target this summer

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has declared that Manchester United should try to sign Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey or Wilfried Ndidi during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign a new midfielder in the summer given the continued uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have missed Pogba’s influence in the middle of the park this term, particularly his ability to go box-to-box in the Manchester United team.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez after the Spain international’s starring performance in their 4-2 aggregate win against Liverpool FC in the Champions League round of 16.

His Atletico team-mate Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal over the past month or so following the Ghana international’s impressive campaign.

Leicester City star Wilfried Ndidi has also been named as a potential Manchester United target as the Foxes star continues to earn comparisons to N’Golo Kante.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils should try to sign Niguez, Partey and Ndidi to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this summer.

“I’d maybe go get Partey from Atletico Madrid or Ndidi from Leicester,” Ferdinand told The Beautiful Game podcast, as quoted by Metro.

“I like Saul Niguez. He’s a very, very good player in midfield.

“And then a centre-back, they still need a centre-back. Whether you go for a young one like a Ben Godfrey or someone like [Kalidou] Koulibaly.

“I don’t know, it’s difficult.”

Manchester United have already recently improved their options in the middle of the park after the Red Devils signed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip