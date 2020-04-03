Ed Woodward won’t sanction record Man United transfer for 25-year-old – report

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ed Woodward is unwilling to set a new Manchester United transfer record by meeting Saul Niguez’s contract release clause, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Atletico Madrid midfielder this summer.

The same article states that Niguez’s contract release clause stands at £132, which is £43m more than Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba back in 2016.

According to the same story, Manchester United are “increasingly confident” of securing a deal to sign Niguez to replace Pogba should the French midfielder leave as expected.

However, AS are reporting that Woodward will only offer Atletico around half of the Spain international’s release clause in a bid to get a deal over the line.

The article claims that Manchester United aren’t prepared to pay more than £70m for Niguez despite their eagerness to line up a replacement for Pogba this summer.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal and has made two assists in eight games in an injury-hit season for the Spanish playmaker in La Liga this term.

Niguez impressed in Atletico’s 4-2 aggregate win over Liverpool FC in the Champions League round of 16 last month after he scored the only goal of the first leg in Spain.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip