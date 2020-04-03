Ed Woodward won’t sanction record Man United transfer for 25-year-old – report
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward isn't willing to meet Saul Niguez's £132m contract release clause, accoridng to a report in Spain
Ed Woodward is unwilling to set a new Manchester United transfer record by meeting Saul Niguez’s contract release clause, according to a report in Spain.
Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Atletico Madrid midfielder this summer.
The same article states that Niguez’s contract release clause stands at £132, which is £43m more than Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba back in 2016.
According to the same story, Manchester United are “increasingly confident” of securing a deal to sign Niguez to replace Pogba should the French midfielder leave as expected.
However, AS are reporting that Woodward will only offer Atletico around half of the Spain international’s release clause in a bid to get a deal over the line.
The article claims that Manchester United aren’t prepared to pay more than £70m for Niguez despite their eagerness to line up a replacement for Pogba this summer.
The 25-year-old has scored one goal and has made two assists in eight games in an injury-hit season for the Spanish playmaker in La Liga this term.
Niguez impressed in Atletico’s 4-2 aggregate win over Liverpool FC in the Champions League round of 16 last month after he scored the only goal of the first leg in Spain.
MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views
Follow @thesportreview on Instagram
MORE: Man United to rival Real Madrid for prolific 19-year-old striker – report
MORE: The latest football transfer news
MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers
MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?
MORE: Man United latest news
MORE: Arsenal FC latest news
MORE: Chelsea FC latest news
MORE: Liverpool FC latest news