Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Man United should sign 25-year-old

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Ince has urged Manchester United to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to sign the 25-year-old over the past couple of years before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins of the club.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of midfielders ahead of the upcoming transfer window due to uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

Saul impressed in Atletico Madrid’s 4-2 aggregate win against Liverpool FC in the Champions League last month after the Spanish midfielder scored the winner in a 1-0 first-leg victory in Madrid.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ince believes that Saul would be an excellent addition to the Red Devils team and says he could help them to close the gap on Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

“What United fans want is exciting players and heroes in their team. There hasn’t been enough of those in recent years at United,” Ince told the Daily Star, as quoted by Metro.

“You look at Manchester City. They’ve got Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva – at least three legends. It’s the same now with Liverpool. United don’t have that at the moment.

“I’ve watched Niguez for the last two or three years and I really like him. He’s got a lovely build and can score some special goals.

“There’s a culture about him and he’s still young with plenty of potential. The thing is, he won’t be cheap – that’s for sure.

“And, if you look to get him in, you have to think about what happens to Paul Pogba.”

Saul has scored three goals in 26 games in the Spanish top flight in the current campaign to underline his status as one of La Liga’s best midfielders.

The Atletico midfielder has come through the ranks at los Rojiblancos, scoring 38 times in 286 goals in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s outfit.

Saul has won two Europa League titles, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during his stint in the first-team at Atletico.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip