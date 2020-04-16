Man United scouted 25-year-old during win at Liverpool FC – report

Manchester United scouted Saul Niguez during Atletico Madrid's 3-2 win over Liverpool FC last month, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Saul Niguez during Atletico Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool FC in the Champions League last month, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United sent “spies” to keep tabs on the Spanish midfielder during the thrilling Champions League round of 16 clash at Anfield.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are weighing up a bid to sign Niguez in their pursuit of an attacking midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Red Devils would be prepared to sign Niguez in a £75m deal to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Sun reveal that Niguez has a £132m buyout clause in his current Atletico Madrid contract.

The same report claims that Manchester United would be prepared to offer Niguez a contract worth around £200,000 a week.

Manchester United have asked to be kept informed by Atletico about Niguez should the Spanish side decide to sell the playmaker, according to the report.

Niguez has established himself as a key part of the Atletico side under Diego Simeone over the past few seasons.

The Spanish midfielder has scored 38 times in 286 games in all competitions.

