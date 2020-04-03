Man United keeping tabs on 28-year-old’s situation at PSG – report

Manchester United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 3 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Thomas Meunier’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in France.

French media outfit Le Foot, as quoted by 90Min, is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a potential swoop to sign the Belgian defender from the reigning French champions.

The same article states that Meunier is set to become a free agent in the summer when his current deal with PSG expires after struggling to hold down a starting spot under Thomas Tuchel.

According to the same story, Manchester United are watching Menuier’s situation at PSG as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weighs up signing competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The report goes on to state that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund as well as Serie A side Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for the Belgium international.

The article concludes that Meunier would likely be little more than a squad player at Manchester United if the 20-time English champions do win the race for the full-back’s signature.

Meunier has made two assists in 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

The Belgian defender moved to PSG from Club Brugge in 2016, winning three successive Ligue 1 titles at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester United sign Wan-Bissaka in a £50m deal from Crystal Palace last summer to replace Antonio Valencia.

