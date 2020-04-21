Wayne Rooney compares reported Man United target to Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Wayne Rooney has compared reported Manchester United target Harry Kane to his former Red Devils team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few weeks ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kane fuelled transfer speculation surrounding his future after the Spurs forward admitted in an Instagram Live with Jamie Redknapp that he may leave the north London side in the future.

The 26-year-old has no silverware to show for all the goals that he’s scored for Tottenham in the Premier League and the Champions League over the past few seasons.

Kane has scored 136 goals in 198 games in the Premier League during his Spurs career, highlighting his prolific form in the English top flight.

And Former Manchester United captain Rooney can see similarities between Kane and Van Nistelrooy.

Rooney told the Times: “In the last two seasons we’ve seen him drop deeper more and play balls in behind and he’s very good at it, as we saw when England beat Spain in Seville.

“But if I were managing Harry, I’d be telling him to stay high as that No 9. His biggest strength is finishing and he strikes the ball so well that from 20 yards or closer he should be looking to hit it whenever possible.

“Harry is a classic No 9, the closest I’ve seen to Ruud. If I were building a team, he’s the one I’d start with. Harry Kane: there’s my No 9. Then I’d build the rest around him.”

Van Nistelrooy had a similar goal-to-game ratio following a return of 95 goals in 150 games for Manchester United before the Netherlands striker was sold to Real Madrid.

The Dutch striker won the Golden Boot in the 2002-03 season, an accolade that he competed annually for alongside Arsenal icon Thierry Henry.

Kane has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot trophy on two occasions during his Spurs career before the arrival of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool FC.

