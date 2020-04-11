Wes Brown: The three players Man United should sign this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United should try to sign Jadon Sancho, James Maddison and Jack Grealish this summer, according to Red Devils legend Wes Brown.

The 20-time English champions look set to be active in the summer transfer market as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to make further improvements to the Manchester United squad.

The Red Devils have been linked with a big-money swoop to sign in-demand Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho following his standout performances in the Bundesliga this term.

Sancho is reported to be attracting interest from a number of top European clubs after he scored 14 goals and made 15 assists in the current campaign for Dortmund.

Manchester United have been regularly credited with an interest in Leicester City midfielder Maddison of late after he excelled in the 2018-19 campaign.

Grealish is seen as a potential alternative to Maddison after the Aston Villa captain’s effortless transition to the Premier League from the Championship.

Former Man United defender Brown believes that his old team-mate Solskjaer should look to target the English trio in the summer transfer window.

“I would have all three!” Brown told MUTV, as quoted by Metro. “Any one of those three would be great.

“Jadon Sancho would probably be No1. But James Maddison looks fit and ready and determined and would also be a great asset for the club.

“Jack Grealish is an individual that gets things done, takes control of the game and has his own style. Any one of those three would be perfect I think.

“If that was to happen and Ole could tinker with it a little bit and see where they all fit in it that midfield, I think we’d be a force to be reckoned with.”

Manchester United signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes and former Watford striker Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has scored three times and has made four assists in eight games in all competitions for Manchester United since his £47m switch.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip