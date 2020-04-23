Reece James names the Chelsea FC star who has impressed him this season

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Reece James has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the way Christian Pulisic has settled into life at Chelsea FC.

The USA international has been getting used to the rigours of English football after having signed for the Blues from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic has impressed when called upon by manager Frank Lampard this season, with the 21-year-old having scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League appearances so far.

He has also netted once and made one assist in the Champions League in his first full campaign in England.

Pulisic has been out injured since New Year’s Day and his spell on the sidelines has limited his impact in the second half of the season.

However, Chelsea FC youngster James insists that he has been very impressed by the way Pulisic has managed to adapt to life in England so swiftly.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, James said of Pulisic: “I’ve seen loads of players come to the Premier League and been off it, it’s a much faster league and they haven’t been up for it.

“But ever since he’s arrived he’s taken it very well and he’s a very good player and shown his strengths in the league so far.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The Blues have already agreed a deal to make their first signing of the summer, with a move to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax at the end of the season.

