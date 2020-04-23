Reece James names the Chelsea FC star who has impressed him this season

Reece James has his say on the way Christian Pulisic has adapted to life in the Premier League with Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 24 April 2020, 00:15 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Reece James has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the way Christian Pulisic has settled into life at Chelsea FC.

The USA international has been getting used to the rigours of English football after having signed for the Blues from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic has impressed when called upon by manager Frank Lampard this season, with the 21-year-old having scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League appearances so far.

He has also netted once and made one assist in the Champions League in his first full campaign in England.

Pulisic has been out injured since New Year’s Day and his spell on the sidelines has limited his impact in the second half of the season.

However, Chelsea FC youngster James insists that he has been very impressed by the way Pulisic has managed to adapt to life in England so swiftly.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, James said of Pulisic: “I’ve seen loads of players come to the Premier League and been off it, it’s a much faster league and they haven’t been up for it.

“But ever since he’s arrived he’s taken it very well and he’s a very good player and shown his strengths in the league so far.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The Blues have already agreed a deal to make their first signing of the summer, with a move to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax at the end of the season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford delivers latest update for Man United fans
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t want Man United to sign 26-year-old – report
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic names player he’d love Chelsea FC to sign
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘close’ to signing Philippe Coutinho this summer – report
Christian Pulisic
Reece James names the Chelsea FC star who has impressed him this season
Bruno Fernandes
‘A real goal threat’: Graeme Souness raves about Man United signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic names player he’d love Chelsea FC to sign
Jurgen Klopp
Ian Rush delivers verdict on Liverpool FC’s title prospects
Gabriel Martinelli
Cesc Fabregas names the Arsenal player he’d love to play with
ScoopDragon Football News Network