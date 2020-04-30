Reporter: Tottenham keen on a deal to sign quality Senegal international

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a move to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Spurs are set to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months as the Lilywhites look to add to their squad ahead of Jose Mourinho’s first full season in charge at the north London club.

Koulibaly has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and Tottenham were credited with an interest in landing the Senegal defender back in January.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Napoli this season, starting 14 of their Serie A games this term and also making six appearances in the Champions League.

Now, Italian reporter Di Marzio has suggested that Spurs are keen on a deal to sign the defender this summer, but warned that they could well face competition from Premier League rivals Everton for his signature.

Asked who Spurs are interested in signing this summer, Di Marzio told a Q&A with Sky Sports: “Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly could be one of their most important targets.

“There is a very good feeling between his agents and the Tottenham chairman.

“I think Koulibaly will leave Napoli this summer. Only last summer, Napoli signed Kostas Manolas who is a similar player to Koulibaly and then they got another defender in, Amir Rrahmani from Verona.

“Napoli have been thinking to the future without Koulibaly. A couple of years ago, they would not have been open to the idea of Koulibaly leaving.

“But the last year was not his best for Napoli, so I think this could be the right moment for him to leave.

“As well as Tottenham, Carlo Ancelotti wants him at Everton. His agents have very strong contacts within the Premier League clubs.

“So, I think the percentage that Koulibaly could arrive in the Premier League is very high.”

Spurs are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of the top four, after having won just two of their last five games in the top flight under Mourinho.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip