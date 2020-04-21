Paul Merson makes prediction about Harry Kane’s Tottenham future

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has admitted that he can see Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur in search of silverware sooner rather than later.

The 26-year-old is widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s top strikers and he had scored 11 goals and made six assists in the top flight this season before he suffered an injury.

Despite Kane’s prolific form over the last few years, the England forward is yet to win a major trophy with Spurs, and it remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for the striker.

Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the last few weeks, although it remains to be seen whether the reports are nothing more than newspaper speculation.

Now, former Arsenal star Merson has warned Spurs fans that he can see Kane seeking a move away from the north London club in the not-too-distant future.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “There will be many a Spurs fan who thinks Harry Kane leaving the club is just wishful thinking by jealous people.

“Let me tell you, I can definitely see him going and if Spurs fans want even worse news – it won’t be for anywhere near £200m.

“I hear all this stuff about ‘He’s one of our own’ and I get it. But, I don’t buy it, because I’ve seen a million of them before and when it comes to football, it can mean nothing.

“Harry is an extremely decent player and seems to be an equally decent bloke, but can I see him doing what is unthinkable in many people’s eyes and moving on? Oh yeah. One hundred per cent.

“Jose Mourinho will set his side up to not concede many goals but there won’t be the kind of chances floating around to see Harry set his sights on 25-30 in a season. He loves scoring and he will want to win things.

“I think he’ll be off. Anyone expecting £200m can forget it. The current situation means football is going to have a drastically changed market.

“Right now with the world as it is and massive changes on the horizon, £100m would be a lot of money for many, many clubs and that includes Tottenham.”

Spurs are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish this season under new boss Jose Mourinho.

The Lilywhites are seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the table as things stand.

