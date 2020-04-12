Tottenham to rival Chelsea FC for 27-year-old Brazilian playmaker – report

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 12 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to enter the race to sign FC Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Spurs are looking to sign the Brazil international on loan for the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following his underwhelming spell at Camp Nou.

The same article states that Tottenham wanted to sign Coutinho last summer but the Lilywhites couldn’t get a deal over the line for the Brazilian midfielder.

According to the same story, Spurs could struggle financially to match other competitors for Coutinho’s signature because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Mirror go on to report that Chelsea FC are already in discussions with FC Barcelona over a deal to sign the South American playmaker in the summer.

The report adds that the Blues want to include a clause that would allow the west London side to sign Coutinho at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga giants aren’t expected to sign the former Liverpool FC star when the season reaches its conclusion.

The Brazilian star moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window following five years at the Merseyside outfit.

