Pundit explains why Tottenham won’t sign Chelsea FC winger

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sign Willian from Chelsea FC this summer because of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, according to Danny Mills.

The Lilywhites have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the experienced 31-year-old at the end of the Premier League season as Jose Mourinho looks to improve his Spurs squad.

Willian has less than three months left to run on his current deal with Chelsea FC and the Brazil international hasn’t indicated that he plans to commit to a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The South American forward has been touted as a potential target for his former Chelsea FC manager Mourinho, who took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino back in November.

Tottenham attempted to sign Willian before his move to Chelsea FC in 2013 but the Brazil international pulled out of a deal with Spurs to make the switch to west London at the last minute.

While Mourinho may have fond memories of that deal given that he was in charge of Chelsea FC at the time and Willian played a key role in the 2014-15 Premier League title, Levy was acting as chairman of Spurs seven years ago.

And former Manchester City defender Mills reckons Levy will be reluctant to negotiate with Willian following his previous experience.

“He would be a great addition but I think it is very unlikely,” Mills told Football Insider.

“Of course, he has turned them down before. I am not sure Daniel Levy will have that in any way shape or form.

“Willian is a brilliant player. He is not injured often and has a huge amount of quality. I think he would be a great addition, even as a squad player. At some point in your career, you have to accept you will not play every week.

“There will be plenty of teams in the Premier League and around Europe that would definitely take him.”

Willian has won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge.

