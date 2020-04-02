Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign 23-year-old – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is interested in a deal to sign Lille defender Zeki Celik this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Sport Witness, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Mourinho is set to test Lille’s resolve to keep the highly-rated Turkey international.

The same article states that Mourinho has been interested in the 23-year-old since he was in charge of Manchester United after he saw Zelik in action for the Ligue 1 side.

According to the same story, the Spurs boss is eager to improve his options at right-back after Kieran Trippier completed a move to Atletico Madrid last summer.

The report adds that Mourinho wants an alternative right-back to be able to rotate Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier in the Tottenham starting line-up.

The article adds that Mourinho worked with Lille boss Luis Campos at Real Madrid and the Spurs manager could test his relationship with his former colleague by making a bid for Zelik.

The Turkish defender has scored one goal and has made eight assists in Ligue 1 in the current campaign to attract interest from the Premier League in his services.

Spurs have endured a mixed start to life under Mourinho after he replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham back in November.

