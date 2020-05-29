Andy and Jamie Murray to headline NHS Charities Together fundraiser

Andy Murray (Photo: Marianne Bevis)

Andy and Jamie Murray will headline British tennis action when it returns to television screens in the last week of June at an exhibition event, ‘Battle of the Brits’.

The tournament, which hopes to raise at least £100,000 for NHS Charities Together, is being co-organised by seven-time Major doubles champion, Jamie Murray, alongside Schroders and Amazon Prime Video.

The six-day long singles and doubles event will take place behind closed doors at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton from 23 to 28 June and will also feature Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund.

However sports fans will be able to watch the live action on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland and on Eurosport and Tennis Channel in the US.

Speaking at the launch of the Battle of the Brits event, Jamie Murray said:

“The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone, and we see this event as our way of giving back. A lot of work has gone into making sure this could happen and we are very excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done.

“I’m really excited to be putting on Schroders Battle of the Brits and for the first time bringing together the current generation of British male players to compete against one another while raising significant funds for charity.”

Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive, said:

“We’ve been discussing this event with Jamie for some time and support his efforts, and those of others, to put on events as part of a co-ordinated plan in returning to elite competition.”

The Battle of the Brits will be followed by four new British tour events, which were announced two days ago by the LTA.

All four tournaments will be staged in consecutive weeks from 3 to 26 July at the National Tennis Centre, which has already been approved as an elite training venue and will continue as such during this time.

Each of the four tournaments will host 32 singles players (16 men and 16 women), and will be open to the highest ranked players with an LTA Membership number who wish to enter. Each event will generally be held over three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a one-day doubles-only event for eight teams played under the FAST4 format.

Additionally, the LTA has increased the prize money at each tournament by 50 percent. Two Premier-level events (in week two and four), will each offer over £16,000 in total prize money, with the singles champions receiving £2,250. ‘Tier 1’ events will be held in week one and three.

The LTA will soon confirm other dates and venues events through to the end of August and has also developed plans for further domestic playing opportunities beyond August should the international suspension of the tour during the COVID-10 pandemic be extended further.

Andy Murray underwent hip surgery for the second time after making a tearful exit from the opening round of last year’s Australian Open. He missed five months on the tour, before returning to play doubles with Feliciano Lopez at Queen’s last June.

There, they won the title, and Murray then made his singles return at the Cincinnati Masters as a wild card, though he lost in the first round, as he did in Winston Salem a week later.

He made some progress during the Asian swing, winning four matches, and then scored an emotional title run in Antwerp, his first final or title in almost three years. However, he has not played again since winning his singles rubber in the Davis Cup Finals last November, as he works to rehab a bruised pelvic bone.