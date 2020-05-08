Arsenal could be given chance to sign Mauro Icardi this summer – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal could be given the chance to sign Mauro Icardi as a direct replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports in Italy.

Italian outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Icardi could be a target for the Gunners this summer when his loan spell at PSG from Inter Milan comes to an end.

According to the same story, if Icardi does not end up signing for PSG on a permanent deal, it is unlikely that he will remain at Inter Milan, and Arsenal could make a move to land him.

However, the same article claims that the Gunners would only be able to complete a deal for Icardi if they were to offer Aubameyang in return as part of the deal.

The same story says that Arsenal and Inter would serve to benefit from a swap deal involving the two players.

Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal has been a constant source of speculation in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

The Gabon international is widely recognised as Arsenal’s best player, with the forward having netted 17 goals in the Premier League this season.

The 27-year-old Icardi has scored 12 goals and made two assists in 20 Ligue 1 games for PSG so far this season.

