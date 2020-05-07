Mikel Arteta tips last year’s Arsenal signing to become ‘special’

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Kieran Tierney will bring “something special” to Arsenal in the coming seasons.

The Scot has been getting used to life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners in the summer transfer window last year.

Tierney has endured something of a stop-start campaign in his first season at Arsenal, with the left-back’s progress having been hampered by a string of niggling injuries.

Indeed, the 22-year-old defender has been limited to just four starts in the Premier League all season and a total of 11 appearances across all competitions.

The Scotland international will be hoping to put his injury problems behind him as he looks to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Arsenal first team next season.

And Arsenal head coach Arteta is expecting big things from the defender in the coming months and years at The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “I am really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play.

“His attitude, his commitment, his willingness it’s incredible. I think he’s going to bring something special to us.

“It’s a shame [about his injury] but always it’s part of his development. In your career you go through these moments. I challenge him to say, ‘Kieran how are you going to react to that? you cannot feel sorry for yourself, the level of pressure now is a bit higher but you have to deal with it.

“‘You are playing with a top club, with expectations, deal with it!

“‘You have everything to be successful here, you have the best possible attitude that I know from a player go and enjoy it.'”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

The Gunners finished fifth and without a trophy under Unai Emery last season.

