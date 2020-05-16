Calum Chambers delivers latest injury update for Arsenal fans

Calum Chambers refuses to put a date on his comeback from a knee injury with Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 16 May 2020, 04:15 UK
Calum Chambers has refused to put a date on his comeback from his knee injury for Arsenal.

The Arsenal defender has been sidelined since having suffered knee ligament damage during the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea FC in the Premier League at The Emirates back in December.

Chambers, 25, was ruled out for six to nine months with the problem, but the coronavirus hiatus has allowed the defender to work on his fitness levels behind closed doors without missing any more games.

The delay to football in England could allow Chambers not to miss as much football as had been first feared, but the centre-half insists that he is taking things slowly and is not thinking too far ahead.

Speaking in a Facebook video, as quoted by the London Evening Standard, Chambers said: “To be honest, [not putting a timeframe on my comeback] is one of the first things I said when I started the rehab.

“I don’t want to put a timescale on anything. I want to make sure it’s right, take my time on it and make sure I do it properly.

“In my head I haven’t even put a date on it, put a timescale on it, it’s just doing everything you can in the moment to get the best out of the situation.

“Hopefully it all just builds and progresses from there. I’m just trying to get through different phases and different blocks as and when I can.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they chase a top-four finish in Mikel Arteta’s first campaign in charge.

The Spanish head coach was drafted in as Arsenal’s new manager back in December after the club decided to part company with Unai Emery following a disappointing start to the new season.

