Unai Emery opens up about Arsenal midfielder with ‘incredible mentality’

Unai Emery has insisted that Dani Ceballos will show his quality at Arsenal when the season resumes.

Ceballos was brought to The Emirates on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid by Emery last summer before the Spanish head coach was sacked by the Gunners in November following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The Spanish playmaker has shown glimpses of his talent throughout the campaign but injury problems have stopped him from having the impact he would have been hoping for.

The 23-year-old midfielder has made two assists in a total of 14 Premier League appearances so far this season but he will be hoping to have more of an impact when the season resumes.

Now, former Arsenal boss Emery has issued his backing for the on-loan Real Madrid man, and he is tipping him to make an impact at The Emirates when he is back fully fit.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, as quoted by The Evening Standard, Emery said: “Dani is a player who has excellent qualities and an incredible mentality: he wants to succeed. For Arsenal it was a great market opportunity.

“He played with me, then he was injured and he was out for a long time, he has recovered and now, when the league resumes, he will certainly demonstrate his qualities again.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

