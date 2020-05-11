Unai Emery opens up about Arsenal midfielder with ‘incredible mentality’

Unai Emery explains why he is backing Dani Ceballos to be a big hit at Arsenal when the season resumes

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 11 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Unai Emery
Arsenal manager Unai Emery (Photo: Screengrab)

Unai Emery has insisted that Dani Ceballos will show his quality at Arsenal when the season resumes.

Ceballos was brought to The Emirates on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid by Emery last summer before the Spanish head coach was sacked by the Gunners in November following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The Spanish playmaker has shown glimpses of his talent throughout the campaign but injury problems have stopped him from having the impact he would have been hoping for.

The 23-year-old midfielder has made two assists in a total of 14 Premier League appearances so far this season but he will be hoping to have more of an impact when the season resumes.

Now, former Arsenal boss Emery has issued his backing for the on-loan Real Madrid man, and he is tipping him to make an impact at The Emirates when he is back fully fit.

Speaking in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, as quoted by The Evening Standard, Emery said: “Dani is a player who has excellent qualities and an incredible mentality: he wants to succeed. For Arsenal it was a great market opportunity.

“He played with me, then he was injured and he was out for a long time, he has recovered and now, when the league resumes, he will certainly demonstrate his qualities again.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Virgil van Dijk
‘He demands a lot from me’: Liverpool FC star on working under Jurgen Klopp
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United preparing offer for 22-year-old Argentina forward – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC open talks about signing top 23-year-old – report
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger sends advice to new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea FC make key decision about Kepa Arrizabalaga – report
Jurgen Klopp
‘They’re kidding themselves’: Paul Ince compares Man United to Liverpool FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Steven Gerrard
‘That’s easy!’: Jurgen Klopp reveals the ex-Liverpool FC star he would sign
Reece James
Reece James sends message to Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard
Unai Emery
Unai Emery opens up about Arsenal midfielder with ‘incredible mentality’
ScoopDragon Football News Network