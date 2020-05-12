‘He’ll be an unbelievable player’: Bernd Leno raves about Arsenal teenager

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Bernd Leno is tipping Gabriel Martinelli to develop into a world-class player at Arsenal in the coming years.

The Brazilian forward has made a very positive start to life at The Emirates after having signed for the north London side from Ituano last summer.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has caught the eye with his energetic and confident performances for the Gunners, scoring 10 goals and making two assists in all competitions for the north London side so far this season.

Martinelli has earned plenty of new admirers for his fine form, with the teenager having made 26 first-team appearances for the north London side in his first season at the club.

Now, Arsenal goalkeeper Leno has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Martinelli, and he is tipping him to have an extremely bright future at the north London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, shot-stopper Leno said: “He can become a world-class player. World-class 100 per cent because he has talent, he has quality.

“But I think his biggest strength is his mentality. He is working unbelievably (hard).

“I remember in our bad time when we struggled a lot, he was working so hard, he was one of the leaders and at 18 years old he came from nowhere, nobody knew him before and to play like this, to behave like this, is very good to see.

“I think if he keeps going like this he will be an unbelievable player.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

The Gunners will be hoping to compete for a spot in the top-four in the coming weeks, if and when the season is able to resume following the coronavirus pandemic.

