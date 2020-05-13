Agent sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil’s future

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil is poised to see out the remainder of his contract at Arsenal, according to the playmaker’s agent.

The German midfielder’s situation at The Emirates has been something of a source of speculation over the last few months due to his lack of playing time for the Gunners.

Ozil struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Arsenal in the first half of the season under Unai Emery, but he has been a more regular fixture in the squad under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old has struggled to produce consistent form this season, with the World Cup winner having only scored one goal and made two assists in 18 Premier League games.

There has been speculation suggesting that Ozil’s time at The Emirates could be up this summer, but his agent, Erkut Sogut, has appeared to suggest that the playmaker has no intention of quitting the north London club before his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Speaking in an interview quoted by football.london, Sogut said: “Mesut has a one-year contract. There will be no change in this regard. So what happens next, time will show.

“Mesut will be 32 years old and will have a few more years in his career.

“Mesut and his family will make a decision. It will be the best of all.

“I cannot speak about Mesut and Fenerbahçe because I have no right to speak on this matter according to the principle of confidentiality.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

