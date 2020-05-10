Arsene Wenger sends advice to new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger has some advice for Mikel Arteta after his appointment as Arsenal's new manager

The Sport Review staff
Sunday 10 May 2020, 05:45 UK
Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is hoping that Mikel Arteta can restore Arsenal’s “culture” following his recent appointment at The Emirates.

Arteta was drafted in as the north London club’s new permanent manager back in December after the Gunners opted to sack Unai Emery following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The former Arsenal midfielder played under Wenger at The Emirates and the Spanish head coach has already made some positive changes in the current campaign.

As things stand, the Gunners are ninth in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Wenger.

And the former Gunners boss has admitted that he is hoping that Arteta can bring back some of what Arsenal have lost in recent years.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “I worry about the club still a lot and I watch all of the games.

“I believe there is a culture in the way to play football at Arsenal that I want to be respected, and I hope Mikel can get that back.”

Wenger also revealed that he still looks back at his long stint in charge of Arsenal with nostalgia.

He continued: “I’m very proud and happy to contribute a little bit to improve things.

“My heart is still with the club. I think a lot of that period. Twenty-two years at one club is unusual. I’m proud.

“At the end of the day when you look back, you don’t think about what you won or lost so much but I’m proud for having the attitude just to serve the club while I was there.

“I have more satisfaction looking back too at the Emirates that we built all that without a penny from anybody. And today the club can take off more and be more successful.”

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season under Emery.

