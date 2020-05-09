Arsenal set to sign 19-year-old after two-week trial – report

Arsenal are keen to finalise a move to sign Norwegian winger George Lewis on a free transfer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 9 May 2020, 04:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are set to finalise a move to sign Norwegian winger George Lewis after he impressed on trial with the Gunners, according to reports.

Website Goal, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are now in “advanced” talks to sign the 19-year-old winger after he spent a fortnight on trial with the Gunners earlier this year.

The same article says that Arsenal would not have to pay a transfer fee to land the teenager because he is a free agent after leaving Norwegian side Tromso.

It is claimed in the same story that the Gunners were impressed by his impact during his stint at the club and that the north London side should have “no problem” in wrapping up a deal for the winger.

According to the same article, Arsenal had initially handed Lewis a seven-day trial but he impressed enough to earn another week with the Gunners.

Should Lewis indeed complete a move to The Emirates, it’s likely that he will link up with Steve Bould’s U23 side, where he will look to compete for a spot in the first team.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

