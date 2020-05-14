Patrick Vieira: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Patrick Vieira opens up about the start Mikel Arteta has made to life at Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 14 May 2020, 04:45 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Patrick Vieira has credited Mikel Arteta with bringing back “the energy” to Arsenal’s performances since his appointment back in December.

The Spanish head coach has been settling into life as the club’s new manager after he was brought in to replace Unai Emery at the end of last year.

Arteta’s arrival at the north London club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Gunners, with Arsenal having won their last three games in the Premier League before the season was put on hold.

The Arsenal job is Arteta’s first foray into management after he spent the last few seasons working as a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Ex-Gunners midfielder Vieira has revealed that he continually keeps a close eye on how his former team are performing and says he has been impressed by Arteta’s impact to date.

Speaking in an interview with fellow ex-Arsenal star Ian Wright, Vieira said: “Yes, of course. I’ve been [watching]. What is said is, when you’re a Gunner, always a Gunner.

“So I keep watching them all the time, I watch their games and what is really interesting with Arteta is that he brings the energy back.

“And it looks like they are playing for the club, but for the manager as well, and I think that is really important.”

Arsenal currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table in the race for a top-four finish.

The Gunners are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand, with the season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mesut Ozil
Agent sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil’s future
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United look to beat Arsenal to the signing of 19-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United line up offer for 25-year-old Brazilian striker – report
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Atletico offer Liverpool FC chance to sign 26-year-old in swap deal – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Moussa Dembele wants to sign for Man United this summer – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘determined’ to keep promising 16-year-old at the club – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Pogba
Jaap Stam sends clear message to Man United about key midfielder
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC don’t need to sign Kalidou Koulibaly
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ‘determined’ to keep promising 16-year-old at the club – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network