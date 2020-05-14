Patrick Vieira: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Patrick Vieira has credited Mikel Arteta with bringing back “the energy” to Arsenal’s performances since his appointment back in December.

The Spanish head coach has been settling into life as the club’s new manager after he was brought in to replace Unai Emery at the end of last year.

Arteta’s arrival at the north London club has coincided with an upturn in form for the Gunners, with Arsenal having won their last three games in the Premier League before the season was put on hold.

The Arsenal job is Arteta’s first foray into management after he spent the last few seasons working as a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Ex-Gunners midfielder Vieira has revealed that he continually keeps a close eye on how his former team are performing and says he has been impressed by Arteta’s impact to date.

Speaking in an interview with fellow ex-Arsenal star Ian Wright, Vieira said: “Yes, of course. I’ve been [watching]. What is said is, when you’re a Gunner, always a Gunner.

“So I keep watching them all the time, I watch their games and what is really interesting with Arteta is that he brings the energy back.

“And it looks like they are playing for the club, but for the manager as well, and I think that is really important.”

Arsenal currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table in the race for a top-four finish.

The Gunners are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand, with the season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

