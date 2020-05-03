Tony Adams sends warning to Arsenal fans about key player

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Tony Adams has warned Arsenal that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be set to leave Arsenal this summer.

The Gabon international is widely considered to be Arsenal’s most important player, with the forward having scored 17 goals and made one assist in the Premier League so far this season.

The 30-year-old has also netted three times in the Europa League for the north London side and has established himself as the main main up front for the Gunners in recent campaigns.

However, the attacker’s future has been a source of uncertainty in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of next season.

If Aubameyang decides not to pen a new deal, the forward could potentially be set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal are unlikely to want to lose their key man for nothing next year, so it remains to be seen whether he remains at The Emirates beyond this season.

And former Gunners captain Adams has now admitted that he fears that Aubameyang could well be on his way out of the north London club this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Adams said: “Quite possibly, he could walk out the door.

“I loved [former manager] Arsene Wenger’s principles, that no player was bigger than the club, and he moved players on if it made sense for the club financially.

“He was strong with that and he got Champions League football every year but it did stand in the way of recruitment – so we have become a club that is selling the best players.

“If I was a coach I’d be saying ‘don’t sell Aubameyang at any price, we need to recruit, bring players through the academy and keep our best players’.”

