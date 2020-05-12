‘It’s incredible’: Arsenal star feeling confident about life under Mikel Arteta

Kieran Tierney opens up about why he is tipping Mikel Arteta to be a top manager at Arsenal in the coming years

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 12 May 2020, 04:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Kieran Tierney is backing Mikel Arteta to be the right man to guide Arsenal back to the top of English football.

The Spanish head coach was brought in as the club’s new permanent boss back in December after the north London side parted company with Unai Emery following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Arteta’s side showed plenty of promise in recent games following the Spaniard’s appointment before the whole season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Arsenal midfielder will now be focused on helping the Gunners to bounce back and start climbing the Premier League table after a difficult few seasons for the north London side.

And left-back Tierney has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Arteta after the first few months of working with the former Manchester City coach.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Tierney said: “I am really looking forward to working with him and giving him the opportunity to play.

“His attitude, his commitment, his willingness it’s incredible. I think he’s going to bring something special to us.”

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, Tierney continued: “I’ve seen all his video meetings, I’ve been in the meetings together as a team, before the games, after the games and just his analysis is amazing.

“In Dubai for the winter break I was doing some one-on-one work with him and that’s when I realised this is brilliant, I’m learning a lot in a rehab session.

“He knows what’s going to happen in a game and how it’s going to happen and what you should do, where you’re going to get pressed from and where your options should be.

“You should know where the left-mid is going to be and the centre-mid so you can just play in sync, everybody is using one brain and I think that’s perfect.

“Hopefully when I’m back fit I can get the chance to play and just build up fitness and confidence again.”

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

The north Londoners have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger in 2003-04.

