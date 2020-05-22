Ian Wright ‘praying’ about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Ian Wright says he is “praying” that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ends up staying at Arsenal and signing a new contract.

The Gabon international’s future at The Emirates has been a constant talking point over the last few months, with the forward having been linked with a move away from the north London club.

The 30-year-old’s situation has been a source of speculation mainly due to the fact that his current contract with the Gunners is due to expire at the end of next season.

As things stand, Aubameyang would be free to speak to foreign clubs about a move in January, and he could potentially end up leaving Arsenal on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal will be keen not to lose their star man for nothing next year, and so the speculation about his future at The Emirates rumbles on.

Gunners legend Wright admits that he is very much hoping that Aubameyang will want to stay on at Arsenal and sign a new deal, but he admits that he can see why the forward may be tempted to move to a club such as Real Madrid.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright replied when asked if he can see Aubameyang at Arsenal next season: “I hope so.

“But if I’m gonna sit here and speak about Aubameyang at the stage of his career that he’s at, maybe wanting to win things, maybe one last chance and people are saying that Real Madrid are sniffing around him.

“He’s somebody with the way he’s scored goals in his career, he probably wants something to show for it… I know he’s won stuff in Germany.

“But if he did [leave]… if he was somebody that was tempted away, I’m not sure that people could really fault him at this stage because you look at Arsenal and the current plight, you have to say we’re going through a transitional period, coming off of Wenger, coming off of Unai Emery and now getting the coach that I believe is going to take us to the promised land.

“It depends totally on whether Aubameyang has the patience to wait for this to kick in but if he didn’t I’m not sure at his age what people could say, he’s somebody that deserves to be playing at a level where he’s able to win things.

“Depending on his ambition, his people around him and what they’re saying to him, how much he loves the club – and I know he loves the club immensely – you have to pray that’s going to be enough for him to stay.

“But I’m not going to sit here and say anything other than I wish him all the best with what he does but I pray to God he stays at Arsenal.”

Aubameyang has scored 17 Premier League goals for Arsenal this season.

