David Luiz facing Arsenal exit this summer – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

David Luiz looks set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires this summer, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Brazilian’s brief stint with the north London club could be set to come to an end in the next few weeks, with his contract set to expire and no negotiations over a new deal planned.

The same story claims that although it was reported that David Luiz signed a two-year deal with the Gunners, the former Chelsea FC defender actually penned an initial 12-month contract.

According to the same report, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is “desperate” to keep hold of the central defender beyond this summer, but his future remains up in the air.

It is reported in the same story that David Luiz himself is keen to stay at Arsenal and has told friends that he wants to remain in London.

David Luiz has been a regular fixture in the first team since Arteta’s appointment back in December, with the Brazilian having started all but one of the games the Spaniard has managed.

The report comes after David Luiz appeared to open the door to a return to his former club Benfica in the future in a recent interview.

