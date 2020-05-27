Jeremie Aliadiere: What Matteo Guendouzi is missing at Arsenal

Matteo Guendouzi (Photo: Adidas)

Jeremie Aliadiere believes that Matteo Guendouzi still needs to “mature” at Arsenal to become a regular fixture in the first team.

The 21-year-old has been something of a regular fixture in the first team for the Gunners this season, with Guendouzi having made one assist in 22 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this term.

Guendouzi has also featured nine times in the cup competitions for the Gunners and he has demonstrated his potential for the north London side with some eye-catching performances.

The midfielder has only started two Premier League games since Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the club’s new boss back in December.

Former Arsenal striker Aliadiere, who was playing for Lorient when Guendouzi was coming through the club’s academy, believes that the young defensive midfielder still has some work to do both on and off the pitch.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Aliadiere said: “Listen, I’m a big fan of the guy.

He’s like my little brother and I always told him that Arsenal would be a very good team for his development as a player and as a human being.

“He took my advice and came to the club, but I just feel Matteo hasn’t grown up as a human being yet. He’s grown up as a player, he’s matured massively as a player and every year he gets better.

“But unfortunately as a man, he hasn’t grown and matured as much as I thought he would by joining Arsenal.

“I think that’s what he’s missing and that’s why he’s not playing as much under Mikel [Arteta] because Mikel is not really up for that.

“He wants players who are going to do a job for the team and do what they ask him to do. If they are not happy to do that, then he will have someone else do it for him.”

Arsenal currently find themselves down in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The north London side are aiming to try and break back into the top four places and qualify for the Champions League after having finished fifth and without a trophy under Unai Emery last term.

