Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan delivers update on his future

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has hinted that he would like to make his loan move to AS Roma from Arsenal a permanent one.

The Armenia midfielder has spent this season on loan to the Serie A side, where he has scored six goals and made three assists in 13 Serie A games for the Italian side.

Mkhitaryan was shipped out to the Italian club after having been deemed surplus to requirements at The Emirates by then-Arsenal boss Unai Emery last summer.

Since then, the Gunners have sacked Emery and brought in Mikel Arteta as the club’s new head coach, so it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 31-year-old former Manchester United star.

Now though, it appears that the playmaker would be open to making his move to the Italian capital a permanent one.

Speaking in an interview with the Italian embassy in Armenia, as quoted by Metro, Mkhitaryan said: “Since the first day I arrived here in Rome, I feel very good in the club, in the city, and of course it would be nice to stay here.

“Comparing it to England, Germany and Ukraine, it has special things. People under-rate Serie A but I would say it’s more than interesting to play here.

“Of course, it’s not the same as it was 20 years ago but I’m pretty sure the league is getting better and better.

“I am more than happy to be here, to play in Italy with those fans is incredible… I’m really pleased to play in Roma and have fans like that.”

Mkhitaryan has made 17 appearances in all competitions for AS Roma so far this season following his switch to the Serie A side.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

