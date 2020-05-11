‘I had sleepless nights’: Kieran Tierney opens up about Arsenal decision

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Kieran Tierney has admitted that he had “sleepless nights” when pondering over whether to sign for Arsenal from Celtic last summer.

The left-back signed for the Gunners back in August of 2019 after weeks of speculation linking the Scot with a move to The Emirates.

Tierney is a boyhood Celtic fan and the defender has admitted that leaving the Scottish giants was a tough decision for him as he weighed up a move to north London.

Eventually, the 22-year-old signed for the Gunners on deadline day last summer after Arsenal agreed a £25m fee with the Scottish side.

Now, the defender has admitted that choosing to leave his boyhood club and move to The Emirates was a difficult decision for him.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Tierney said: “I had sleepless nights. It was a hard decision.

“I knew how big Arsenal were. They are a massive club in a massive league. I’m coming down here and I’m playing in training against [Nicolas] Pepe, [Mesut] Ozil, [Alexandre] Lacazette and [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang every day. You’re playing against the world’s best players.

“It was obviously a great offer [from Arsenal], but I still had sleepless nights thinking ‘what’s the best thing to do here?’. It went on for ages.

“The first bid came in and I then signed on deadline day. At the same time, I was just coming back from my injury.

“I was like, ‘Don’t even focus on what’s going to happen, just work hard and get fit, everything happens for a reason’. Arsenal are a massive, massive club and when I came I realised that.”

Tierney’s first season at Arsenal has been disrupted by injury problems, with the defender having been limited to just five appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners.

The left-back has made two assists in 11 games in total for the north London side since his move to The Emirates from Celtic last summer.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip