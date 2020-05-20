Lukas Podolski: What I really think about Arsenal right now

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Lukas Podolski has admitted that Arsenal’s form in recent seasons has not been good enough for a club of their stature.

The north London side are currently way off the pace in the race for a top-four finish this season, with Mikel Arteta’s men down in ninth place in the table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

The Gunners have struggled to qualify for the Champions League in recent seasons and they ended up fifth in the table and without a trophy under Unai Emery last term.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger back in the 2003-04 campaign.

And former Arsenal attacker Podolski believes that the Gunners still have plenty of improvement to do if they want to return to the pinnacle of English football.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Podolski said: “The potential of what the club has, it has not been good enough.

“I think they know it themselves. They have the potential, the history, the facilities and I think they have the money as well.

“A club like Arsenal has to play every year for the Champions League. Of course, the Premier League is hard and even against the smaller teams.

“It’s not like other leagues with two or three teams fighting for the title.”

Arsenal moved to appoint Mikel Arteta as their new manager back in December last year after they opted to part company with Emery following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

The Gunners have won their last three games on the trot in the Premier League under Arteta.

