Shkodran Mustafi: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi says Mikel Arteta is like a “professor” and is backing the Spaniard to be the right man to lead Arsenal back to the top of English football.

The Spanish head coach has been settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the club’s new boss at the end of last year.

Arteta came in to replace Unai Emery, who was sacked by the Gunners back in November after a poor start to his second season in charge at the north London side.

Arteta has made something of a positive start at Arsenal, with the Gunners having won three of their last three games in the Premier League.

The north London side, however, remain some way of challenging for a top-four finish, with the Gunners currently ninth and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Nevertheless, Arsenal defender Mustafi says he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Arteta since his return to the club as manager.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, Mustafi said of Arteta: “He’s a little like a professor.

“He knows exactly where he wants the players to be when on the ball and how to react when losing the ball. It’s very special.

“When I pass I am usually only focused on where to be if we lose the ball but he wants me to contribute offensively too. So we constantly need to make an option for the player on the ball.

“When you are 28 and you play in different countries with other coaches you think you know everything but then he came in and there are things I’ve never known before.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign under Arsene Wenger.

