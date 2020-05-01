Arsenal defender issues transfer plea to Gunners chiefs

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Pablo Mari has once again underlined his desire to make his loan move to Arsenal a permanent one this summer.

Mari has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Flamengo initially on a six-month loan deal back in the January transfer window.

The defender has so far only managed to notch up two first-team appearances for Arsenal this season, his latest run-out coming in the 1-0 win over West Ham United on 7 March in the Premier League.

Despite his lack of playing time since his move, the 26-year-old has now reiterated his desire to make his switch to The Emirates a permanent one this summer.

Asked what his first impressions of Arsenal were, Mari replied: “I was feeling like I am in a historical and traditional club. I already knew it’s a big club because when you are young and you see the Premier League you always look at Arsenal like an unbelievable team.

“But you only know how big Arsenal is when you come inside.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot in myself and can improve with this club to be a better player.

“So I am feeling really well when I signed the loan with Arsenal and I hope I can extend this to permanent with them because I am ready to fight together with Arsenal.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

The Gunners do have a game in hand on Frank Lampard’s men in the race for Champions League qualification, but the fate of the season remains up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal finished fifth and without a trophy under Unai Emery last season.

