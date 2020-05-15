Per Mertesacker: What I really think about Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Per Mertesacker believes that Mikel Arteta is the right man to lead Arsenal back to the top of English football.

The Spanish head coach has been settling into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the north London club’s new manager following Unai Emery’s dismissal at the end of last year.

Arteta’s side have shown some promise in recent games, with the north Londoners having won their last three games in the Premier League.

The former Manchester City coach has been drafted in to try and help to restore Arsenal to the top of English football as they bid to challenge for the Premier League title in the coming seasons.

Arteta faces a significant task, with the north London side having not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger back in 2003-04.

However, former Arsenal defender Mertesacker is confident that his ex-team-mate has what it takes to turn the Gunners’ fortunes around in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Mertesacker said: “I’m so delighted that Mikel has a place where he belongs, that’s my belief and that was my belief already as a player.

“His leadership is fantastic and I felt it myself, just being vice-captain and learning from him, how to handle situations, how to man up, be the captain and show it. But as well, to have the empathy and the feeling for people.

“I learned a lot from him and I can only say that our working relationship is great and our personal relationship is great, so I can see a fantastic future for us.

“It’s just building pieces with Edu as well, so I think we’re in a fantastic position.

“We don’t take anything for granted, now is the time to really push on and make sure we come back to where we belong, and that’s the Champions League and having world-class players in the building, and having world-class young players.

“We want to build on our DNA that was developed over centuries, so we cannot forget the history and the greatness of the club.

“We are inheriting that and we are sons of so many greats that have led this club to greatness, so it’s a big responsibility, not only for myself but for Mikel, Edu and all the great leadership we have.

“I feel we have more and more people in the right places and I feel great about it.”

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy under Emery last season.

