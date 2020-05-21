Arsenal told they should cash-in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Jeremie Aliadiere believes that Arsenal would be wise to cash-in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the forthcoming transfer window.

The future of the Gabon international has been a constant source of speculation in recent months, mainly due to the fact that his contract at The Emirates is set to expire next summer.

As things stand, Arsenal are facing the possibility of losing Aubameyang on a free transfer next summer, and he will be free to speak to foreign clubs about a move in January.

The Gunners will be keen not to lose their prized asset for nothing next year, and they may have to consider offloading him this summer if the forward opts not to sign a new deal with the north London side.

Aubameyang is widely considered to be Arsenal’s most important player, with the 30-year-old having scored 17 goals and made one assist in 26 Premier League games for the Gunners so far this season.

Now, former Arsenal forward Aliadiere has voiced his opinion by saying that he thinks it’s time for the north London side to sell Aubameyang this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Aliadiere said: “They’ve got to sell him, 100 per cent.

“Arsenal can’t keep losing players on a free. To be honest, I still can’t believe we’ve again got a top player, our captain, going into the summer only having one year left on his contract.

“For me, it has to be sorted when he gets to two years. Last summer he should have signed a deal or been sold. Because when you get down to one year left, in a player’s mind there is a difference.

“If I was Aubameyang and I knew I only had one year left, I would sacrifice one year of my career to go on a free and get paid a ridiculous amount of money and have all the clubs in the world chasing me. Who wouldn’t?”

Aliadiere continued: “That’s why I just think it’s wrong management yet again. It should be sorted at two years. You should not let a player end up with a year left on his contract, especially a player like Aubameyang. It’s not right.

“I just think players are playing on it, they keep letting negotiations drag on and the next thing you know, he’s just got one year left.

“And now, how much are we going to sell him for with one year left? Arsenal are in the worst position you can imagine again because you’ve got a top quality player who assures you of 20-25 Premier League goals a season who is one year away from leaving on a free.

“Or, he gets sold to Barcelona or Real Madrid and for what? How much can you expect for him now? Nothing compared to what if you’d sold him last summer. They could have asked for £100m ($121m).”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

