Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Lucas Torreira’s Arsenal future

Lucas Torreira (Photo: Adidas)

Lucas Torreira never wanted to force a move back to Italy from Arsenal, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Torreira’s future at The Emirates has been a source of speculation in recent months following his failure to hold down a regular starting spot in the Arsenal squad.

The 24-year-old Uruguay international has made 15 starts in the Premier League so far this season, scoring one goal and making one assist in 24 top-flight games in total.

The midfielder has been touted as a possible target for AC Milan in recent weeks as the prospect of a return to Serie A continues to make the headlines.

However, Italian football journalist Di Marzio has now suggested that Torreira himself is not keen on a move back to Italy and that he is more likely to stay at The Emirates for the long term.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Di Marzio said: “AC Milan wanted to sign Lucas Torreira last summer. He has never wanted to force a move to go back to Italy.

“He only listened to Milan’s proposal, but Arsenal immediately said he was not in the market and that they didn’t want to sell him.

“I don’t think Milan will spend €40m or €50m on Torreira to bring him back. I also don’t feel Torreira wants to come back to Italy just yet.

“He is very good player, so some offers may arrive for him and even then Arsenal will still decide what they want to do.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand – but the fate of the season remains up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

