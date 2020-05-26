Arsene Wenger opens up about a potential return to Arsenal

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger appears to have all but ruled out a potential return to Arsenal in the future.

The Frenchman called time on his decorated 22-year star with the north London club in the summer of 2018, with the Gunners having brought in Unai Emery as his successor.

The 70-year-old is now working for Fifa as their head of global development and he has insisted that he has no plans to return to The Emirates in the future.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Wenger said: “Would I return to the Emirates Stadium? I always said to myself that I would be leaving Arsenal completely.

“That’s the decision I made.”

Wenger’s successor Emery ended up being sacked by Arsenal back in November following a disappointing start to the new season by the Gunners.

The north London side opted to bring in their former midfielder Mikel Arteta as their new permanent boss back in December.

Asked if he could become a manager again, Wenger replied: “At the moment, I am dedicating myself to my work at Fifa.

“Fifa has responsibility for 211 federations and the big problem is being efficient. I’m not saying I’m not missing competition, but I’m trying to be efficient in this area.”

Arsenal have struggled to challenge for the Premier League title since their last triumph under Wenger – their famous unbeaten title win back in the 2003-04 campaign.

The Gunners are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

