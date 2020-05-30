Jamie Carragher: Arsenal ‘really excited’ about William Saliba potential

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Arsenal are “really excited” about the potential of William Saliba as the young defender prepares to join Arsenal ahead of next season.

The north London side agreed a deal to sign the 19-year-old central defender last summer but he was immediately loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the current campaign.

Saliba is now set to officially become an Arsenal player in the coming weeks as he looks to link up with his new team-mates and make an impression under Mikel Arteta.

The young defender’s arrival at Arsenal looks set to coincide with fresh speculation about David Luiz’s long-term future at the club, with the Brazilian having been linked with a move away from The Emirates in recent days.

Now, Liverpool FC defender Carragher has underlined his belief that Arsenal rate Saliba so highly that they may not be too upset about losing David Luiz this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Carragher said of Luiz: “We know he can lack concentration and make poor decisions and that’s cost certain teams. That’s why he’s moved on in his career.

“I know Arsenal are really excited about the prospect of Saliba coming in who will be joining next season. He’s only 19, so I still think they need a little bit more experience in that position.

“To be honest, it’s no surprise they won’t be renewing David Luiz’s contract.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04.

