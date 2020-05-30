Jamie Carragher: Arsenal ‘really excited’ about William Saliba potential

Jamie Carragher has his say on William Saliba's impending arrival at Arsenal this summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 30 May 2020, 04:45 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Arsenal are “really excited” about the potential of William Saliba as the young defender prepares to join Arsenal ahead of next season.

The north London side agreed a deal to sign the 19-year-old central defender last summer but he was immediately loaned back to Saint-Etienne for the current campaign.

Saliba is now set to officially become an Arsenal player in the coming weeks as he looks to link up with his new team-mates and make an impression under Mikel Arteta.

The young defender’s arrival at Arsenal looks set to coincide with fresh speculation about David Luiz’s long-term future at the club, with the Brazilian having been linked with a move away from The Emirates in recent days.

Now, Liverpool FC defender Carragher has underlined his belief that Arsenal rate Saliba so highly that they may not be too upset about losing David Luiz this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Carragher said of Luiz: “We know he can lack concentration and make poor decisions and that’s cost certain teams. That’s why he’s moved on in his career.

“I know Arsenal are really excited about the prospect of Saliba coming in who will be joining next season. He’s only 19, so I still think they need a little bit more experience in that position.

“To be honest, it’s no surprise they won’t be renewing David Luiz’s contract.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2003-04.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher: Arsenal ‘really excited’ about William Saliba potential
Marcus Rashford
‘Such a talented player’: Ryan Giggs raves about Man United star
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp ‘called’ 24-year-old winger about Liverpool FC move – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC could sign 27-year-old Ajax star for £22.4m – report
Philippe Coutinho
Arsenal, Man United reject chance to sign 27-year-old on loan – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United ready to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of 24-year-old – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Andy Murray
Andy and Jamie Murray to headline NHS Charities Together fundraiser
Marcus Rashford
‘Such a talented player’: Ryan Giggs raves about Man United star
Jesse Lingard
‘My mind wasn’t there’: Jesse Lingard makes honest admission to Man United fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network