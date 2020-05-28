Arsenal, Tottenham to battle it out over 31-year-old’s signature – report
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head-to-head over a deal to sign Chelsea FC winger Willian, according to a report in England.
The Sun is reporting that the north London duo are looking to spend conservatively in the summer transfer window due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The same article states that Arsenal and Spurs have both been forced to consider free agents if Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho want to bolster their respective squads.
According to the same story, Willian is widely expected to leave Chelsea FC once the 2019-20 season is completed and Arsenal and Tottenham are planning to offer the Brazilian the opportunity to remain in the English capital.
The Sun goes on to report that Premier League leaders Liverpool FC and Spanish giants FC Barcelona have also been linked with a swoop to sign the two-time English champion.
The story concludes that Spurs could be leading the race to sign Willian thanks to Jose Mourinho’s previous working relationship with the Brazilian forward.
Willian has scored 59 times in 329 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at the west London side.
The Brazilian forward has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his stint at Chelsea FC.
