Arsenal ‘unlikely’ to sign Willian due to contract demands – report

Arsenal are shocked by Willian's contract demands ahead of a potential free transfer to The Emirates, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 1 May 2020, 06:00 UK
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Willian from Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in England.

Metro is reporting that the north London side could pull out of the race to sign the Brazil international this summer due to his excessive wage demands.

The same article states that Willian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has been in talks with Arsenal about a potential switch to The Emirates when his current deal with Chelsea FC expires.

According to the same story, the 31-year-old South American forward is looking to maintain his £120,000-a-week wages at Arsenal despite being in the twilight of his career.

Metro reveal that Willian is looking to sign a three-year deal with Arsenal that would secure the Brazilian forward £18.7m over the course of his time at The Emirates.

The report adds that Arsenal have been shocked by Willian’s wage demands and are unlikely to sanction a deal unless Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sold this summer.

Willian has spent the past seven seasons at Chelsea FC, winning the Premier League title twice under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

The Brazil international has also won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his successful stint at Chelsea FC.

Willian moved to Chelsea FC from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

