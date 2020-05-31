Mikel Arteta supports Arsenal bid for 17-year-old PSG wonder-kid – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal’s bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain teenager Adil Aouchiche, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 17-year-old in light of the uncertainty surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

The same article states that Aouchiche’s family believe that the attacking midfielder’s career would benefit from a move away from the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal are facing competition from French clubs Saint-Etienne and Lille but Aouchiche’s demands have provided the interested duo with an obstacle to a deal.

ESPN go on to add that Arteta is eager to sign promising, young talent to start his rebuild of the Arsenal team after he took over the reins of the Emirates Stadium outfit in December.

PSG’s number 38 has made three appearances for the senior team so far, getting on the score sheet in a 6-1 victory over Linas-Montlhery in the Coupe de France.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as Unai Emery’s replacement after the Gunners made a disappointing start to their second full season under the former PSG head coach.

The Gunners signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton defender Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window but Arteta is still waiting to make his first permanent transfer.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip