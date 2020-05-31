Mikel Arteta supports Arsenal bid for 17-year-old PSG wonder-kid – report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed the north London side's pursuit of PSG youngster Adil Aouchiche, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 31 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal’s bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain teenager Adil Aouchiche, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 17-year-old in light of the uncertainty surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

The same article states that Aouchiche’s family believe that the attacking midfielder’s career would benefit from a move away from the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

According to the same story, Arsenal are facing competition from French clubs Saint-Etienne and Lille but Aouchiche’s demands have provided the interested duo with an obstacle to a deal.

ESPN go on to add that Arteta is eager to sign promising, young talent to start his rebuild of the Arsenal team after he took over the reins of the Emirates Stadium outfit in December.

PSG’s number 38 has made three appearances for the senior team so far, getting on the score sheet in a 6-1 victory over Linas-Montlhery in the Coupe de France.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as Unai Emery’s replacement after the Gunners made a disappointing start to their second full season under the former PSG head coach.

The Gunners signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton defender Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window but Arteta is still waiting to make his first permanent transfer.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher: Arsenal ‘really excited’ about William Saliba potential
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer want Man United to sign 19-year-old – report
Marcus Rashford
‘Such a talented player’: Ryan Giggs raves about Man United star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United ready to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of 24-year-old – report
Philippe Coutinho
Arsenal, Man United reject chance to sign 27-year-old on loan – report
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher: Arsenal ‘really excited’ about William Saliba potential
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Andy Murray
Andy and Jamie Murray to headline NHS Charities Together fundraiser
Marcus Rashford
‘Such a talented player’: Ryan Giggs raves about Man United star
Jesse Lingard
‘My mind wasn’t there’: Jesse Lingard makes honest admission to Man United fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network