Arsenal set to rival Man United for 25-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Arsenal are ready to challenge Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, according to a report in Italy

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 17 May 2020, 07:45 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are set to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

The same article states that Rabiot is looking to secure a move away from the reigning Serie A champions this summer following a difficult debut campaign in Turin.

According to the same story, Manchester United are also interested in a deal for the France international as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to reinforce his midfield options.

The report adds that the Gunners are readying an offer to give Rabiot the chance to move to the English capital and end his unhappy stint at Juventus this summer.

Calciomercato go on to add that Arsenal and Manchester United could face competition from Everton as their manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to reunite with Rabiot.

Rabiot moved to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain last summer after months of speculation surrounding his future at the Ligue 1 side.

However, the French midfielder has struggled to earn a spot in Maurizio Sarri’s first-team given the wealth of options at the Italian head coach’s disposal.

Rabiot has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, although the box-to-box midfielder has been restricted to substitute appearances for most of the campaign.

