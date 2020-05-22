Arsenal ready to use Alexandre Lacazette in swap deal for 24-year-old – report

Arsenal are interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 22 May 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to swap Alexandre Lacazette for Altetico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are long-term admirers of Lemar after the Gunners attempted to sign the Frenchman in 2017 and 2018.

The same article states that Lemar, 24, has struggled to impress at the Wanda Metropolitano since his move to the Spanish side from AS Monaco in a £62m deal in 2018.

According to the same story, Atletico want to sign Lacazette and Diego Simeone’s side are willing to use Lemar to secure the Arsenal striker’s signature.

AS go on to claim that Lacazette is Atletico’s top target in the 2020 summer transfer window after holding a long-term interest in the ex-Lyon forward.

Lacazette has netted seven times and has made three assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season in a stop-start season for the north London outfit.

The France international completed a move to Arsenal in a £52m deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon in the 2017 summer transfer window under Gunners legend Arsene Wenger.

Lacazette has netted 34 times in 87 games in the Premier League over the past three seasons.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table.

