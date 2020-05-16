‘I’m not over the hill’: Dani Ceballos breaks silence on Arsenal future

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos (Photo: Dani Ceballos / Instagram)

Dani Ceballos has hinted that he still believes he has a future at Real Madrid once his loan spell at Arsenal comes to an end.

The Spanish midfielder moved to Arsenal on a season-long loan last summer under Mikel Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

Ceballos made a bright start to the Premier League season before the Spain international suffered a string of injury problems.

The 23-year-old has been limited to a bit-part role since Arteta’s appointment due to the fitness issues that the loanee has struggled with.

Ceballos has made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League this term, earning comparisons to Mesut Ozil for his easy-on-the-eye style of play.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder has netted five times in 56 games in all competitions for Real Madrid during his two-year spell at The Bernabeu.

Ceballos has revealed that he wants to earn a place in the Real Madrid team once he returns to the Spanish giants at the end of his loan spell.

“I am happy and I have a contract with Real Madrid,” Ceballos told Deportes Cuatro, as quoted by Metro. “I am 23 years old, I’m not over the hill yet.

“Now I feel much more a player and I am prepared for any challenge that comes my way.”

Ceballos moved to Real Madrid in €18m deal from Real Betis following an impressive spell at the Spanish minnows.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder has made nine appearances for the Spanish national team.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan in January.

