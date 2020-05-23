Arsenal interested in 24-year-old Dortmund defender – report

Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 23 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are plotting a potential bid to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet FussballTransfers.com, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal officials have held discussions with Borussia Dortmund about signing Akanji.

The same article states that Dortmund blocked the 24-year-old’s proposed move to Arsenal last summer as the German side looked to keep their defence intact.

According to the same story, the Gunners have been given encouragement in the race to sign Akankji after the Switzerland international fell out of favour under Dortmund boss Lucien Favre.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be keen on a swoop to sign the 24-year-old Swiss centre-half.

Arsenal signed Akanji in a £15m deal from Swiss club Basel in the January 2018 transfer window.

The Dortmund defender has made 24 appearances for the German giants in the 2020-21 season and the Switzerland international was part of the Dortmund side that won the German Cup last year.

Akanji was a key part of the Basel side that back-to-back Swiss Super League titles in 2016 and 2017.

Arsenal signed two defenders in the January transfer window on loan after Arteta recruited Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.

The Gunners are in ninth place in the Premier League.

