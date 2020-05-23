Arsenal want to partner Matteo Guendouzi with 25-year-old – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have entered into talks to add Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to their squad in the summer transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the France international.

The same article states that Juventus are looking to offload the 25-year-old following his disappointing debut campaign at the Turin side.

According to the same story, Rabiot’s relationship with the Serie A giants has deteriorated to the point that Juventus are keen to sell the Frenchman.

Le10Sport go on to add that Arsenal are hoping to partner French youngster Matteo Guendouzi with his compatriot to provide the 21-year-old with his “dream midfield partner”.

The report go on to add that Juventus are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £13.5m to £15m for the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

Rabiot has made 17 appearances for Juventus in the 2019-20 Serie A season, while the 25-year-old has made three games for Coppa Italia and four outings in the Champions League.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as their new manager in December after the north London side parted company with his compatriot Unai Emery last year.

The Gunners are in ninth place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip